Francis Raymond (Ray) Ohmstede, Maryville

Francis Raymond (Ray) Ohmstede of Maryville, TN passed away at his home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the age of 83.



Ray was born on July 10, 1938, in Jacksonville, FL. He was happily married to Mildred “Grace” Ohmstede for 60+ years. She was the love of his life. In his early years, Ray served in the US Navy aboard six different aircraft carriers. As a cook, he worked long hours feeding his fellow sailors. Over his twenty-year service to our country, he was shipboard for almost 19 years. Though his service took him away from his family for months at a time, he was always excited to get back home to them.



After the Navy, Ray enjoyed retirement in Lake City with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors: camping, fishing, and ginseng-hunting.



In later years, he enjoyed a lot of front porch sitting and watching the grandkids and neighborhood kids play.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, John Louis Ohmstede and Marguerite Ivy Hewitt (Tillman), and his brother, Gerald (Jerry) Ohmstede. Ray is survived by his wife, Grace, sons Michael (Renae) and Tony, daughters Lee Ann Silver and Kimberly (Anson) Chilcutt, grandchildren Michael Jr. (Agustina), Drew (Kaylen), Tyler (Naomi), Jordan (Lou), Megan, Ron Jr., Ethan, and Clay, and great-grandchildren Natalee, Baylee, Marlee, Everlee, Sawyer, Charlotte, Elena, and Peyton. Ray also leaves his sister Linda Elmore and brother Thomas Ohmstede and many other nieces and nephews.



Receiving of friends will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.



