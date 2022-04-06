Finley West, Oak Ridge

Finley West, age 94 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 9, 1927, in West Creek, TN to the late Willie and Teshie Seiber West. Finley was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, cruising, and hunting. In addition to his parents, Finley is preceded in death by his son, Billy Maurice West, daughter, Margaret Williford sister, Marie Hensley & husband Don, Brothers, Elmer West and wife Ethel, Hugh L. West & wife Thelma, Grandchildren, Cassi Floyd and Robin Stoutt and great-granddaughter, Breanna Williford.

Survivors include: wife, Sharla Sue West of Oak Ridge, son, Finley Jay West & wife Connie of Knoxville, daughters, Tina Wright of Knoxville, Penny Osborne & Sam of Johnson City, step-sons, Arvil Taylor and Rodney Taylor of Oliver Springs, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Anderson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Garvin Walls officiating and Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

The interment will follow.

