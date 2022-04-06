Fatality Crash Investigation in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 6, 2022) – On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 a.m., a two-vehicle traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 327 (Blair Road). The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to the scene to help with traffic control. The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted with the crash investigation.

The crash investigation is ongoing. No other information will be released at this time.

