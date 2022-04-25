Evelyn Ruth Givens, Clinton

Evelyn Ruth Givens, age 58, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. Evelyn was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Wilkins, and several brothers and sisters.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Rick Givens of Clinton, TN; son, Ernie Givens of Rutledge, TN; daughters, Wendy Harness (Calvin) of Powell, TN, Misty Collins of Clinton, TN, Barbara Coffman of Clinton, TN, and Shay Myers of Clinton, TN. Evelyn is also survived by a brother, three sisters, seventeen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services are to be determined. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Evelyn Givens, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

