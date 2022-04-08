Eva Mull Wike, 83

Eva Mull Wike, PhD, age 83, passed away, on April 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Eva was born, on September 9, 1938, in Hayesville, NC. She was one of eleven children born to Joseph & Martha Mull. She came from a close, loving family whose friendship was a strong influence her whole life. She met her future husband on a blind date, with each being the date of someone else. From the first moment, Jim was struck by Eva’s beauty, and after waiting a while, he asked her out. He had a fancy car and they spent the day driving around a park in Atlanta. They were married in 1958 and came to live in Oak Ridge where Jim was employed at ORNL as a chemist. Eva earned all her degrees at the University of Tennessee, where she received her Doctorate in Educational Administration. She dedicated her life to teaching and traveling the world, searching for adventure and new friends. She instilled and nurtured this quest for knowledge and adventure in her son, James. She was a fierce competitor on the tennis court, sharing and enjoying many years of the sport with her husband, Jim. She authored two books that explored her roots in the North Carolina mountains. Her greatest passion, though, was her garden and all things flowering. Eva shared this love with her three adoring grandsons who spent many hours there with their loving grandmother. To say Eva Mull Wike lived a full life would be such an understatement. She brought energy and excitement to everything she undertook and will be missed so very much.

Eva was preceded in death by her dear parents, Joseph & Martha Mull; beloved son, Joseph Howard Wike; sister, Mary Jo Bennett; brothers, William Monroe Mull, John Junior Mull, and Donald Roger Mull.

Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, James Seymour Wike, Sr.; son, James Seymour Wike, Jr. (Catherine Laing Wike); grandsons, Joseph Gavin Wike (Tiffany Thomas Wike), Jacob Mathias Wike, and James Connor Wike; sisters, Ida Jane Rowland, Eddie Lee Garrett, Bennie Louise Yaus, and Nancy Sue Laminack; and brothers, James Carl Mull and David Levoan Mull. The family would like to express special thanks to Eva’s loving caregivers, Hartley and JoAnn, for the extraordinary care they gave Eva.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Chapel on the Hill with Father Alex Waraksa officiating. Family and friends will meet at 3 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

