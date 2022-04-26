Emmitt Carl Blake Brown, 76

Emmitt Carl Blake Brown, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2022.

He was born on August 29, 1945, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member of Little Leaf Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and he retired from ORNL as the Chief of Security.

Emmitt was preceded in death by his wife, Abigail Hopper Brown; father and mother, Earl and Evelyn Brown; brother, Earl Brown, Jr.; sisters, Earlene Brown and Eva Graves.

He is survived by his son, Carl Blake Brown; grandson, Carl Blake Brown, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Michael Doke; grandchildren, Aaron Thompson, Abigail Doke, and Amanda Doke; daughter, Molly Brown; sister, Eunice Brown; sisters-in-law, Julia Daniel, Lou Evans, and Jean Hopper; brother-in-law, Julian Hopper; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Carters-Bluff Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Brown family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

