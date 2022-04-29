Edna Burton, Heiskell

Edna Burton, age 83 of Heiskell, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Waters of Clinton. Edna was born on March 25, 1939, in Logan County, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Edna Trent. Throughout her life she loved talking on the phone, fishing, and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Burton.

She is survived by her children, Robyn Burton, John Coder, & Kellie Coder; brother, Larry Trent; sister, Betty Atchy; loving niece, Shirley Bradford; several other nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

