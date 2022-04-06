Dustin Love, 29, Harriman

Mr. Dustin Love, 29, of Harriman, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Dustin loved his family, especially his daughters. He was also an avid sports fan always supporting the Georgia Bulldogs.



He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandfather: John Love Sr.

And his maternal grandparents: Lynard and Patty Wright

He is survived by his wife: Dakota Lombardo Love

Four daughters: Khloee, Jordyn, Keyleigh, and Millie

His parents: John Jr. and Sabrina Love

One brother: John Eric Love

One sister: Makayla Love

His grandmom: Linda Love

And a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Harlan McBride officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dustin Love during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

