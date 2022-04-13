Donnie Lee Jones, Oliver Springs

Donnie Lee Jones, age 81, of Oliver Springs left his earthly home on Monday, April 11, 2022, to enter his heavenly home of eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family.  He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and never wavered in his faith.  He was born November 8, 1940, in Clairfield, Tennessee.  He was ordained on July 22, 1979, as a Deacon by New Mountain View Baptist Church where has remained a faithful member & Deacon.  He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge after working 26 years as a carpenter.  He was a member of the Carpenter Local Union No. 50.  Donnie was an avid fisherman, one who enjoyed catching crappie and walleye and having fish fries with his friends and church family.  He loved the Lord, his family, his church, and all children.  He was a good friend to many, and a wonderful family man. He made many friends through his produce stand at Elza Gate in Oak Ridge.  He also enjoyed hunting but fishing was his passion.  Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis & Cora Lee Jones; great-grandchildren, Rayleigh & Payson Smith; sister, Norma Jean Partin Popp; daughter-in-law, Maranda Jones; father-in-law, Kelly M. Lay; mother-in-law, Artie M. Lay; sister-in-law, Joan Jones; brothers-in-law, George Partin, Glen Huddleston, Al Popp, Harold Jenkins, James (Ron) Tidwell, and Jerry Lay.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 60 years           Charlene Jones of Oliver Springs

Daughters                                  Kimberly Brewer & husband, Anthony of Knoxville

                                                    Donna Medley & husband, Mark of Clinton

                                                    Melissa Smith & husband, Stanley of Oak Ridge

Son                                              Matthew Jones of Oak Ridge

Grandchildren                           Daniel & Velissa Smith, Ashely & Kurtis Branum, Corey Medley,

    Miracle Jones, Matthew Jones II, Micaiah Jones

Great-grandchildren                Cali & Kensi Smith, Kooper & Kolton Branum

Brothers                                     Billy Ray Jones of Oliver Springs

                                                    David & Carolyn Marie Jones of Oliver Springs

                                                    Samuel & Carolyn Jones of LaFollette

Sisters                                         Helen Huddleston of Clairfield

                                                    Ruth & Allen Powers of Clairfield

                                                    Bertha & Charles Dupree of Battle Creek, MI

Sisters-in-law                             Wanda Jenkins of Louisville, KY

                                                    Betty Tidwell of LaFollette

                                                    Barbra & Joseph Powell of Louisville, KY

                                                    Shirley Lay of LaFollette

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends

Special thanks to PCM and Amedisys Hospice for all their kindness and special care

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Daniel Metcalf and Rev. David Crowley officiating.  Graveside service will follow the service at Anderson Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to New Mountain View Baptist Church, 381 Mahoney Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

