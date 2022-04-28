Donald Ray Shumaker, Rocky Top

Donald Ray Shumaker, age 64, passed away at his home in Rocky Top on Thursday, April 27, 2022. Ray had been a resident of Rocky Top most of his life. Ray loved being a truck driver, traveling across the country, and meeting people, he never met a stranger. He was born on May 7, 1957, in Anderson County to the late Ray Donald Shumaker and Betty Jo (Johnson) Roe. He enjoyed working on cars and racing them. He loved Nascar and his 3 fur babies. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Joe and Rella Mae Johnson, Lee and Ann Shumaker. Sister, Linda McGhee, Brother: Scott Shumaker.

Survived by his wife of 32 years Nona (Rhea) Shumaker

Brother: Jimmy Shumaker and wife Peggy

Sister: Patty Elkins and husband Curtis

Plus many nieces, nephews, family, and friends that will mourn his passing.

A very special thank you to:

Mike Giles and family

Amedisys Hospice for their great home healthcare.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tn starting at 4 PM with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating

