Donald L. Disney, 76

Donald L. Disney, born on Thursday, July 26th, 1945, and crossed over Jordan on Friday, April 22nd, 2022.

He was a proud Air Force Veteran and a graduate of Cumberland College, as well as a member, Deacon, and retired facility Manager of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church in Knoxville. He loved the farm life his whole adult life as well as sharing that life with his friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gladys Disney, and 5 siblings: Arnold Ray (A.R) Disney, William E. (Bill) Disney, Wheeler Roy Disney, Pauline Martin, and Sarah Gail Tinsley.

He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews that grew up with their Uncle Don.

There are also 3 others that shared life with him: Arnold Wallace (Bee Man) Larry Foster (his farming buddy) and Eddie Hooks (his buddy).

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, April 26th, 2022 from 11 am – 12 pm. Don’s funeral service will begin at 12 pm with Brother Kent Williams and Rev. Jim McCluskey officiating. The graveside service with directly following the funeral service at Woodhaven Cemetery in Powell, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

