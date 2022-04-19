Dessie B. Stewart, 92, Kingston

Dessie B. Stewartage 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.  She was a Christian and a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee.  She was born December 5, 1929, to the late Benjamin F. Ball and Elsie Vanover Ball. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Glen Stewart; infant son, Gregory Bruce Stewart; and daughter, Glenna Sue Stewart.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law                   William Ray & Ann Stewart of Kingston, TN           

Granddaughters                              Kelli Michelle Jones of Ringgold, GA

           Melody Rae Jones Owens of Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Grandson                                          Jay Dalton Stewart of Lenoir City, TN

Great-grandchildren                        Dylan Stewart Owens and Parker Bryant Owens of Fort Oglethorpe, GA

                                                            Ava Newcomb of Ringgold, GA

Sisters                                                 Ruth Wright of Somerset, KY

                                                            Barbara Sue Moody & husband, Donald of St. Augustine, FL

Brothers                                             David Lee Ball & wife, Helen of Parkers Lake, KY

                                                            Alfred C. Ball & wife, Doris of Strunk, KY

                                                            Bennie C. Ball & wife, Judy of Whitley City, KY

                                                            James R. Ball & wife, Teresa of Whitley City, KY

Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends

Special appreciation to Nakita and Ashley at Jamestowne Assisted Living, for the exceptional care given to Ms. Dessie.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, April 22, 2022, at McCreary County Funeral Home in Whitley City, Kentucky with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Holloway Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee is in charge of local arrangements. McCreary County Funeral Home of Whitley City is in charge of Kentucky arrangements.

