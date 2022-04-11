Deborah Walls Edwards “Debbi”, Oliver Springs

Deborah Walls Edwards “Debbi”, age 72 of Oliver Springs passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She had worked for many years as administration secretary for Walls and Coker Coal and Trucking Company. She was a long-time member of Kellytown Baptist Church and was very involved in the Second Harvest Food Ministry operated by the church. Debbi had a heart of gold and was always helping others. She had a huge heart and loved to give, instead of receive. She was very quick-witted, funny, sweet, and never met a stranger. To have known her was to love her.

She was an avid “shopper” and had an intense love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Evelyn Walls;

Beloved son, Joshua Douglas Daniels; Husbands, Roy Daniels and George Edwards;

Step-son, Bryan Edwards.

Debbie is survived by her loved ones, son, Jason Daniels, and his fiancé, Tonya Watts of Rockwood;

Loving sister, Darlene Walls of Wartburg;

Granddaughters, Savannah Daniels, Marissa, and Jordan Watts;

Great-granddaughter, Everleigh Rucker;

Step-daughters, Melinda Hatmaker and fiancé, Les Beverly of Harriman;

Step-grandson, Blake Edwards; Step-granddaughter, Bethany Raby;

Life-long childhood friend, Juanita Lamb, and husband, Charles;

Special friends, Tony and Ruth Keller;

Her loving pet companion, Foxy Lady, her little pomeranian;

And so many other family members, good friends, and her church family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm at Kellytown Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Rd. Rockwood, Tn 37854 in Debbie’s name.

To leave a note for Debbi’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah, please visit our floral store.

