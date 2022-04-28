David Thomas “Tommy” Davis Jr, 36

David Thomas “Tommy” Davis Jr., age 36, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
He is survived by his
Father: David Davis Sr. and wife Joy
A host of family and friends that mourn his passing.
Visitation: 5-7 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, Hatmaker Funeral Home
Service: 7 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar officiating.
Interment: 10 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022, Brown Flat Cemetery, Briceville, TN
Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.
