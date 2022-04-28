David Thomas “Tommy” Davis Jr, 36

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

David Thomas “Tommy” Davis Jr., age 36, passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 21, 2022. 

He is survived by his

Father: David Davis Sr. and wife Joy

A host of family and friends that mourn his passing.

Visitation:  5-7 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, Hatmaker Funeral Home

Service: 7 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar officiating.

Interment: 10 AM, Friday, April 29, 2022, Brown Flat Cemetery, Briceville, TN

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Joyce Swords (Hetzer), Rockwood

Mrs. Shirley Joyce Swords (Hetzer), age 84 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: