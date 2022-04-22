David Richard Davis, Dickson/Oliver Springs

David Richard Davis, age 75 of Dickson/Oliver Springs, passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1947, in Oliver Springs, TN, and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School Class of 1965. David served in the United States Marine Corps and served 2-years of active duty in the Vietnam War, before starting his career at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN, as a Material Handler/Clerk where he continued to serve his country during the Cold War for 32-years before retiring in 1999. After retirement, he went on to work various other jobs, then went to work for the city of Centerville, TN. He eventually retired from the City of Centerville in December of 2017. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family on his farm in Dickson, TN. He was a simple man but loved by everyone that ever met him. Dad, Pops, Papaw will be greatly missed by his family and friends but is in a much better place, feeling no aches and pains, and enjoying a great reunion in heaven with all the people he loved that went on before him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Verdie Davis; siblings, Helen Stacey, Lawrence “Jack” Davis, Emma Russell, Joe Ray Davis, and Allen Davis; brother-in-law, R.B. Russell; special friends, John Reynolds, P.C. Powell, and Baxter Clark.

Survivors include his sons, David “Chris” Davis and wife Melissa of Knoxville and Brian Davis and wife Amanda of Knoxville; grandchildren, Brandi Davis, Hailey Hibbert, Levi Hibbert, and Caleb Davis; sister, Sherrill Jackson and husband Jackie; special friends, Robert “Bob” Schmenk, Scott Schmenk, and Judy Lawson; also, by countless nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and wonderful neighbors.

Pallbearers: Brian Davis, Chris Davis, Blake Wilson, Russell Hill, Sam Maples, Jeff Walker, Mark Wilson

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will begin at 4 pm with Bro. Eddie Chasteen officiating. A graveside service will be at 8:30 am on Monday, April 25, 2022, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway with Full Military Honors.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Davis family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

