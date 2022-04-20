David Lee Foland, Rockwood

Retired Rockwood Police Chief David Lee Foland, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born December 25, 1946, in Rockwood, Tennessee. David was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood and was a Lifetime Member of the V.F.W. Post # 4782 in Rockwood. He was a 1964 graduate of Rockwood High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology while living in California. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War and where he earned, was decorated, and awarded with the Purple Heart Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Marksman Badge, Rifle, and the Good Conduct Medal. Chief Foland’s lengthy service in law enforcement began in the military when he served as an M.P. Following his military service, he became a Corrections Officer with the California Department of Corrections. After coming back to East Tennessee, he served as a Police Officer with the Fairfield Glade Police Department and then as a Deputy Sheriff with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, before coming to the Rockwood Police Department in about 1987 and retiring as Chief of Police in 1996. During his time as Rockwood Police Chief, he started one of the first D.A.R.E. programs in the state of Tennessee, which is a program to fight drug use, particularly in youth. He was also a founding member of the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department and had served for several years as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the fire department. He along with his wife Janet were owners and operators of Dave’s Cabinet Shop in Rockwood for 30 years. During his earlier years, David enjoyed competing in bodybuilding and competitive boxing. During his later years, he enjoyed camping with family and best friends Bill and Debbie Brown and visiting and walking with best friends Freddie and Linda Brummitt. He also enjoyed hiking with family and friends, especially enjoying his favorite of Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Helen Foland; daughter, Bobbie Foland; and sisters, Phyllis Brady, and Ann Kirkland.

Survivors include:

Wife of 30 years: Janet Foland of Rockwood, TN

Son: Clint Foland (Kimberly Newcombe) of Lenoir City, TN

Daughters: Denise Christopher (“Dinky”) of Crossville, TN

Michelle Branson of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Travis, London, Cameron, Caislee, Ethan, Tasha, Justin, Shayla, Tanner, Brylie, and Trey

Great Grandchildren: Easton, Adley, River, and Nathan

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery; 699 E. Strang Street; Rockwood, TN 37854 for Graveside services and interment with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Full military honors will be given by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the US Marine Corps Reserves. Family and friends are all invited to gather following the graveside service at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall; 429 W. Rockwood Street, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 for a time of refreshment and reflection. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Jack Sexton. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of David Lee Foland.

