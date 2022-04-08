David Harmon, Rockwood

Mr. David Harmon, age 82 of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Bro. David retired as Pastor of the Big Emory Baptist Church after 32 years of faithful service. David also served for 6 years as a member of the US National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Roscoe and Elsie Harmon.

His brother and Sister-in-law: Joe and Edith Anders

And his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Jack and Lydia Freytag.

He is survived by his wife: Patty Freytag Harmon.

Four Daughters: Teresa and husband Steve Parks, Carol Kitchens, and Holly and husband Shane Cromwell.

Five grandchildren: Casey Kitchens, Hayley Parks, Seth Kitchens, Rachel Parks, and Sierra Kitchens.

Two Brothers: Ronald Harmon and Frank Harmon.

Special Friend: Stanley Whittenbarger.

Special Pal: Tristan

And many Nieces, Nephews, family, and friends.

All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. or First Baptist Church in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. David Harmon.

