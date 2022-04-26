David Charles Stitt, Rocky Top

DAVID CHARLES STITT, age 51, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at LaFollette Medical Center. He was born October 6th, 1970 in OshKosh Wisconsin, the son of Douglass Clyde Stitt (Deceased) and Catherine Ellen (Swinford) Stitt. He lived most of his childhood in the City of Clinton, on Medaris Street, with his two brothers Douglass Clyde Stitt Jr, and Dwight Emerson Stitt.

David graduated from Anderson County High School, Class of 1988. Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy. During his 22 years of service, he served as a Nuclear Machinist Mate and found himself working on numerous ships, but most especially Aircraft Carriers. Rising through the ranks quickly he became the youngest Master Chief in the US Navy and Retired as the Command Master Chief of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). During his service and sacrifice to our country, he became one of the most recognized Nuclear Machinist Mates in the United States Navy and was awarded the following: Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Good Conduct Medal (5), National Defense Service Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (2), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (6), Joint Meritorious Unit Award (2), Coast Guard Special Service Ribbon, Southwest Aisa Service Medal with 2 Stars, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3), Navy Unit Commendation, Navy “e” Ribbon, Letter of Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Liberation Medal Govt of Kuwait, Navy Achievement Medal (2), Navy Commendation Medal (7), Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, Meritorious Service Medal. During his 22 Years of service, he logged 13 Years, 10 Months, and 16 Days of actual Sea Service- An extensive sacrifice of time with his loving family for the protection of our freedom and love of our country! After retirement he began working for General Electric as a Field Service Engineer, working on electrical turbines, and never stopped rising through the ranks of success. At the time of his passing, he was working for Allied Power Group and was arguably the most experienced, most respected, and most sought-after Steam Turbine Engineer within the United States. His unmatched knowledge and professionalism within an industry he truly enjoyed will be greatly missed!

His family misses him far more! He is survived by his wife, Clecey (Gustafson) Stitt, his daughter Danielle Catherine Stitt, his son David Charles Stitt Jr. and his Fiancé Alexus Peterson, and their son David Charles Stitt III (David’s first grandchild); his mother Catherine, and brothers Douglass and Dwight; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 From 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Robert Flickinger officiating. Graveside service will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday also, location and further details to be determined later.

In lieu of flowers, the family agrees that David would prefer donations be made to the 501c3 non-profit – Camp f3TCh and their efforts of helping children rebuild and fortify bonds with their father. You make donations at www.f3TCh.org or by check:

Fathers Fighting for Their Children’s Hearts

4560 Clifton Lane

Strawberry Plains TN, 37871

