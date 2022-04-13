Darlene Lou Hite, Devonia

Mrs. Darlene Lou Hite, age 65 of Devonia passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She was a homemaker and adored her children and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordice and Maggie (McPeters) Lowe;

Brother, Cordice Louis Lowe, Jr. (Butch).

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dickie Hite of Devonia;

Children, John (Karalee) Hite of Soddy Daisy, Jodi (Scott) Phillips of Devonia,

Jerica (Zach) Massey of Devonia;

Two Grandchildren, Riley, and Harper Massey;

Sisters, Donna (Bill) Curran of Cookeville, Joan (Eddie) Anderson of Cookeville, and Gloria Jean Roberts of Oak Ridge;

Sister-in-law, Frankie Hite of Devonia;

And many nieces, nephews, and other family members and good friends.

To honor the life of Darlene, a beautiful graveside (private) service was held on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the Hite Family Cemetery, Devonia.

To leave a note for Darlene’s family or to share a memory, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darlene Lou Hite, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

