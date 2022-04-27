Connie Burgess, Wartburg

Connie Burgess, born September 15, 1953, departed this life on April 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Danny Burgess.



Connie loved all things in nature, especially flowers and birds. She referred to the birds in her yard as her chick-a-dees and feed them faithfully.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Graveside to follow at Union Cemetery.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Connie Burgess, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

