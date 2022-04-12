Colleen May Hamby, Lancing

Colleen May Hamby, age 74, of Lancing went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Monday, April 11, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burton & Darlene Vincent; brothers, Alfred & Jamie Vincent; sisters, Donna Bradshaw, Delores Hamby, Ann Smith, and Sandra Osterhoudt.

She is survived by her family that loved her very much, husband Leland Hamby; children, Greg & Melinda, Todd & Leona, Cheryl & Ted; grandchildren, Ashley & Brandon, Hayley & JD, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Eli & Delaney; brothers, Richard Vincent & Don Brickey and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and special friend Brenda Groom.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Price and Rev. Kelly Swint officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

