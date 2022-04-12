Colleen May Hamby, Lancing

News Department 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Colleen May Hamby, age 74, of Lancing went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family on Monday, April 11, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burton & Darlene Vincent; brothers, Alfred & Jamie Vincent; sisters, Donna Bradshaw, Delores Hamby, Ann Smith, and Sandra Osterhoudt.

She is survived by her family that loved her very much, husband Leland Hamby; children, Greg & Melinda, Todd & Leona, Cheryl & Ted; grandchildren, Ashley & Brandon, Hayley & JD, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Eli & Delaney; brothers, Richard Vincent & Don Brickey and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and special friend Brenda Groom.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Price and Rev. Kelly Swint officiating.  Graveside services will be Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Colleen May Hamby.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Colleen Hamby, of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Janice Lee Suttles, Clinton

Janice Lee Suttles, age 66 of Clinton passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: