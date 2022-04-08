Clingmans Dome Road season opening delayed until April 11  

Brad Jones 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Clingmans Dome Observation Tower. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Clingmans Dome Road season opening will be delayed until at least Monday, April 11 due to predicted winter weather. Up to seven inches of snow could occur at Clingmans Dome and other high elevation locations across the park beginning Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 9. Weather depending, the park plans to open Clingmans Dome Road on Monday, April 11, if conditions allow.  

Backcountry users are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for changing weather conditions across elevations this weekend. For more information on hiking safety tips, please visit the park’s website at  https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/hikingsafety.htm or call the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297. For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. For views of high-elevation locations in the park, please visit https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm for webcam images from Newfound Gap, Clingmans Dome, and Purchase Knob.

As a reminder, after opening for the season, single-lane closures will be in effect on Clingmans Dome Road through Friday, September 2, 2022. Visitors should expect traffic delays throughout the pavement preservation project. Single-lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays and will be managed with flagging operations. No daytime lane closures, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., will be allowed on Federal Holidays, or during the week of Easter and July 4. Additionally, no daytime work will be permitted June 15 through August 15, 2022. During those time periods, nighttime lane closures may occur.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fatality Crash Investigation in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 6, 2022) – On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 a.m., a two-vehicle traffic crash occurred …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: