Clara Bell Golden, Rocky Top

Clara Bell Golden age 75, of Lake City, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 22, 2022, as she was surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Clara was loved by all who knew her. Her favorite pastime was sewing and sitting on the front porch swing singing gospel songs. She loved her husband of sixty years, church, and family. Clara loved sharing stories with her grandson Drew which she called her nurse. She had a unique relationship and bond with each of her children and grandchildren. She loved her little dog Angel who never left her side. She is preceded in death by: Parents Dee Sharp and Mary Emily Sharp, beloved son Donald “Ray” Golden Jr, Grandchild Johnathon Lynn Golden, and Daughter in law Teresa Golden. Clara is survived by:

Husband of 60years Donald R. Golden Sr.

The late Donald ‘Ray” Golden & wife Tina Golden

Son Rev. Charles Golden & wife Mashailla “Missy”

James “Bear” Golden & wife Margie

Steve Golden & wife Holly

Terry Golden & wife Geneva

Daughter Donna “sis” Brewster & Husband Rev. Jamie Brewster

19 Grandkids, 15 Great-Grand kids, 10 Brothers and Sisters

Special Friends Sue Keith and Joyce Sharp

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jamie Brewster and Rev. Charles Golden Sr. officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession for an 11:00 am interment at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clara, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

