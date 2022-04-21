Christopher “CJ” Jerald, 28, Spring City

Christopher “CJ” Jerald Lambert, age 28, of Spring City, Tennessee passed away on April 14, 2022. He was born on January 12, 1994, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. CJ loved skateboarding, playing his guitar, gaming, and working on cars. He loved his daughters and his friends dearly. Most of all he loved God. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Judith Higdon, and Grandparents, Wayne and Jane Lambert.

Survivors include:

Mother: Jamie Higdon of Spring City, TN

Father: Randy Lambert of Las Vegas, NV

Daughters: Charity, Aubree, Maddie, and Bella Lambert

2 Sisters: Amanda Hickey (Steve) and Amanda K. Lambert

2 Brothers: Michael Derek (Ashley) Sovastion and Todd Lambert

Grandfather: Jerald Higdon

Special friends: Spencer Parsley, Ernest “EJ” Beach, Jon Krammer, and Ralph.

A host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4 pm-6 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with a funeral service starting at 6 pm with pastor Colby Birdwell officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 pm in the Glen Alice Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Christopher “CJ” Jerald Lambert.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

