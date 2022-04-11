Charles Terry Stansberry, Oak Ridge

Charles Terry Stansberry, age 84, passed away on March 24, 2022. A longtime OakRidger, Terry moved to the city with his parents in 1943. As an industrious youth, Terry ran errands for people on his bicycle, babysat, caddied at the golf course, and carried as many as six paper routes. He won airfare to Atlanta for having a perfect route where everyone took the paper. He later worked at Jefferson Square Pharmacy and Service Drug Store as a soda jerk. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout in Troop 325 and Post 127. Terry attended the National Jamboree in California in 1953 and Philmont Scout Ranch in 1954. He was an avid hiker and camper. He hiked many trails in the Smoky Mountains and Lincoln Historical Trails in Kentucky and Indiana. He was an Eagle Scout along with his son, Craig, and grandson, Hunter. He is also a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He later served as a scoutmaster for six years.

While still in high school, Terry joined the Marine Corps Reserve and was selected Marine of the Month. He attended basic training on Paris Island and assisted in building a park by the Navy/Marine Station on Alcoa Highway. Terry was a sergeant in the US Marine Corp as a aviation fire control radar technician and submitted several beneficial suggestions to improve their systems. Terry was in the Instrumentation & Controls Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 37 years as an Administrative Manager, primarily responsible for the design and operation of the instrument database management system, as well as labor relations and training. He served several years as Chairman of the DOE Multi Plant Maintenance Management Committee. Terry received a bachelor’s and master’s degree, attending night school at the University of Tennessee where he often made the dean’s list. He taught engineering and computer courses at Roane State Community College. He served as chairman for the United Way, during which he broke the record for the amount of money donated, and served as the division picnic chairman for eight years.

Terry was an Outstanding National Director in the Jaycees and received an award from the US Jaycees as an Outstanding State Chairman. He was a life member of the Oak Ridge Jaycees, State President of the JCI Senate in 1983, Life Member #53 of the Tennessee Jaycees, Life Member #2 of the Tennessee Volunteer Corps, Life Member #1 of the Tennessee JCI Senate, and Honorary Life Member of the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge. He served as an officer of the Elks Lodge for 25 years, three times as Exalted Ruler, was State Vice President, and District Deputy Grand Exalter Ruler. He initiated the building of Elks Park and Pavilion and oversaw its construction. He started and served 15 years as activity chairman, served 20 years on the Elks Fundraising Committee, and has helped raise over $200,000 for foundations and charitable organizations. He was a member of the Cooking Colonels and won many awards, including three grand championships for BBQ. He served 39 years on the Tennessee JCI Mini National Convention Committee and served on the reunion committee from 1954-1956. Terry was a member of the Oak Ridge Boat Club where he served as editor for ten years. Terry was active in Stansberry Properties Real Estate and has maintained Terry Tags Engraving for 54 years, with products sold in every US state and at least six different countries. During this time, he has made over three hundred thousand name tags and hundreds of plaques and signs. Terry and his sons built their own basement and swimming pool.

He was preceded in death by wife of almost 60 years, Sue Jordan Stansberry, and brother, James Ronny Stansberry.

Survivors include brothers, Jerry Dudley Stansberry and David Llewellyn Stansberry and wife, Marilyn; children, Charles “Chuck” Stansberry, Craig Andrew Stansberry, and Candi Ann Seeber and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Hunter, Samantha, Jenna, Jake, Chevron, and TJ; 6 great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law, Kitty Yount and husband, Hal, and Connie Green and husband, Dick. It was Terry’s wish to be cremated with his ashes spread along the Appalachian Trail near Charlie’s Bunion.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

