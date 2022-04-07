Carol Ann Williams, Lancing

Carol Ann Williams, age 67, of Lancing, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James & Vivian Brown; mother & father-in-law, Sam & Edith Williams; brother Larry Brown; sister, Betty Potter.

She is survived by her husband, Dwight Williams; daughter, Melissa Williams; son, James Williams and wife, Sonya; daughter, April Jessup and husband David; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers, and sisters-in-law.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-12:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Russell Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Ann Williams.

