Carl Edward Wright, Clinton

Carl Edward Wright of Clinton, TN passed away on April 25, 2022, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Clinton, TN on June 17, 1956.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother Edna Stubbs (Wright) and foster mother Mary Louise Wright.

He is survived by his wife Jan Wright, son Travis Wright, mother of his son Annette Altes, stepdaughter Misty Hall, Foster father Boyd Wright “Pap”, sister Brenda Huckaby and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

Carl enjoyed fishing with “Pap” and rose gardening among other hobbies. Everyone who knew Carl enjoyed his great sense of humor and generous personality. Carl worked for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 39 years and was very active in the ATLC Union which he loved.

Services will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM with funeral service to follow and interment at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

