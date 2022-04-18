Calvin M. Trew, Rockwood

Calvin M. Trew, age 67, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1954, in Rockwood at Chamberlain Medical Center and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Calvin was a 1972 graduate of Rockwood High School. He was very dedicated to his family, community, and friends. He had served in the past as a Rockwood City Councilman, Tennessee State Constable, and was a member of The Faternal Order of Police, Norris Lake Lodge No. 77. Calvin enjoyed fishing and taking his dog, Trixie, for long walks daily. He has been owner & operator of Trew Repair Center in Rockwood for the past forty years and loved working on race cars and cars in general. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew & Mable Griffin Trew; brother, Michael Trew; and sister, Mary Lou Harris.

Son Shane Trew of Rockwood

Life Partner Rachel Walker of Rockwood

Grandchildren Raven Trew of Johnson City

Luke Trew of Rockwood

Nieces Darlene Trew of Rockwood

Aleta Clark of Rockwood

Nephews Jason Trew & wife, Maggie of Rockwood

David Trew of Nashville

Cousin Randy Griffin of Rockwood

Special Friends Mike Luttrell of Rockwood

Robert “Bobby” Anderson of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends

A visitation celebration will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home to celebrate Calvin’s life. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Operation Reach, P.O. Box 981, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

