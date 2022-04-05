Buster Jimmy “Jim” Jones, Wartburg

Buster Jimmy “Jim” Jones born May 1, 1934, passed away April 4, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his father D.W. Jones; mother Daisy Wyatt Jones; brothers, John D. Jones, Bob Jones, Ben Jones, and Henry Jones.

He leaves behind his sisters, Martha Hall and Betty Smith; brother, Bill Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will miss him greatly.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Clear Creek Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Buster Jimmy “Jim” Jones. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Buster “Jim” Jones of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

