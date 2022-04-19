Brittany Nicole Cooper, 31, Spring City

Brittany Nicole Cooper, age 31 of Spring City, passed away on Thursday, April 14th, 2022. She was born on August 31st, 1990, in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Post Oak Springs Christian Church in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: George and Oma Cooper; Floyd Roberts; Uncles: Jim, Eddie, Kendall, and Bill Cooper. She is survived by:

Parents: Terry and Pat Cooper of Rockwood

Children: Rieylen Valdez, Mya Marie Nicole Lively, Keylan Bentley Cooper

Brother: Aaron Richard Cooper

Grandmother: Martha Roberts

Uncle: Kenny Roberts, Dwayne (Possum) Cooper, Jerry Cooper, Clyde Cooper

Aunts: Margaret Smith, Mildred Wright

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 24th, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Brittany Nicole Cooper.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

