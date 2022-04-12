Bonnie Webb Bowling, Glenmary

Bonnie Webb Bowling passed away on April 8, 2022, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was born May 10, 1934, to Ruby & Elihue Pemberton in Glenmary, TN.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Workman and husband John of SC., DeLois Skidmore and husband Richard of Robbins, TN., Glenda England of MI.; daughter-in-law, Sharon Webb Winters of GA., and 1 son Lionel Webb and wife Katrina of Wartburg, TN.; sisters, Wanda McNeely of AR., and Juanell Wartena of OR.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Lloyd Webb, Gleason England, and Lester Bowling; 1 daughter Kathy Vanover and 5 sons Larry, Wayne, Leabert, George, and Lonnie Webb; 7 brothers and 2 sisters. She was a grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma in addition to nephews and nieces and their children.

Bonnie believed in God and attended church until her health prevented her from doing so. She had a love for flowers, travel, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and word search. She was a friend to all and all of those who loved and cared for her will miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6;00 p.m. with Rev. David Brewster and Rev. Dale Webb officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Webb Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bonnie Webb Bowling.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Bonnie Webb Bowling, of Glenmary, please visit our flower store.

