Billie Steve Lowe, Clinton

Billie Steve Lowe, age 76, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Friday, March 25th, 2022. In his free time, Steve enjoyed fishing and hunting. He worked as a masonry and coal miner for a great portion of his life.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Faye Lowe; brothers, Ed, Dennie, Larry, John, and Chris Lowe; sister, Margaret Lowe.

He is survived by children; grandchildren, Darryl and Cody Lowe; great-grandchildren, Westyn, Brie, and Eastyn; sister, Nancy Sitzlar along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, April 1st, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet for Steve’s graveside service at Anderson Memorial Garden on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Billie Lowe, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

