Billie Gean Carroll Strickland, 87, passed away on April 4, 2022, in Oliver Springs, TN. She was born on December 15, 1934, to Loyd and Eller Hunter.

Billie Gean is survived by her children; Loyd Carroll of Oliver Springs, TN; Jan Long (husband Owen) of Oliver Springs, TN; Judy Hill (husband Jack) of Clinton, TN; John Carroll (wife Sally) of Indianapolis, IN; Ralph Carroll (wife Gladys) of Brandywine, MD; Lilly Kesteven (husband Richard) of Louisville, KY; and Colleen Merritt of Beltsville, MD. She is blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, long-time family friends, and a wonderful church family at Cove Road Baptist Church.

Billie Gean was preceded in death by husbands, Milford Carroll and Lewis Strickland; daughter, Eller Hooper; son, Perry Carroll; son, Steve Carroll; son, Lonnie Carroll; brother, Roy Hunter; and grandson, Stevie Hooper.

With unconditional love, graceful understanding, and powerful prayers she was a beautiful example of a faith-filled Christian woman. She consistently reflected the fruit of the Spirit; love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. One of her greatest joys was singing praises to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We all love her very much and will miss her bright, beautiful Spirit…until we meet again.

We will honor her life at a graveside service on April 7th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Pastor Gary Massengill will be officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billie Gean Carroll (Hunter) Stricland, please visit our floral store.

