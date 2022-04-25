Betty Lou Ratliff, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Lou Ratliff, age 82 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, April 18th, 2022, at the Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born on December 2nd, 1939, in Wartburg, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She worked for a number of years at the Roane Hosiery Mill in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Ratliff; Parents: Robert & Bertha Francis; Children: Eric Ratliff, Charlotte Fee, Cathy Kinbrough, Dwayne Ratliff, and Jerry Ratliff; Several brothers and sisters; and one Grandchild: Katrina White. She is survived by:

Children: Larry Ratliff (Tammy)

Ashley Ross (Chris)

A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Daughter-in-law: Robin Ratliff

Special Niece: Kay Harris

And a host of other nieces, nephews, and extended family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00. Graveside and interment services will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Lou Ratliff.

