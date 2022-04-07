Betty Lou Booth, 83

Betty Lou Booth, age 83, left this world suddenly on April 5th, 2022.

She was a loving, caring, and supportive Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sibling, Friend, and overall beautiful person that anyone was fortunate to know and have as part of their life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Hunter Steelman, and Margaret Pauline Steelman (Smith), son Edward Hunter Booth, daughter in law Freda Booth, and granddaughter Bridget LeAnn Booth.

She is survived by her husband, James, their sons Larry Booth (Roxanne) and Mike Booth, their daughters Pamela Dwyer (David Dwyer) and Paula Lee (Tommy Lee), daughter in law Brenda Booth, Also survived by grandchildren Bryan Lee Galyon, Chris Booth, Hope Beasley, Nathan Booth, Robbie Harris, Cetera Henry, Andrew Booth, Rebecca Lively, Jon Lee, Amber Lee, Melissa Buchanan, and Joe Buchanan, along with a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, with funeral service to follow. Interment will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Booth Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Lou Booth please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

