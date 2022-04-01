Bertha Fritts, 75

Bertha Fritts, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Bertha was a fearless and selfless woman who loved the Lord. Heaven gained a heart of gold when Bertha was called home. She was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a hero, and she welcomed everyone into her home. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Neer; son, Robert F. Gilson; brothers, Clyde and Carl Neer; sisters, Mary Daugherty and Blanche Burris.

Bertha is survived by her son, James Paul Fritts and wife Kristin of Claxton, TN; daughter, Teresa Harmon and husband David of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Douglas Neer of Powell, TN and DJ James of Powell, TN; sister, Gladys Herrell and husband Paul of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Brandi O’Neal, Robbie Gilson, Tiffani Sampsel, Matthew Gilson, Emily Harmon, Cody Gilson, Molly Harmon, and Tylor Fritts; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; best friends, Jeane Keith and Billie Carter; fur babies Paco, Emmie, Little Bill, and Lizzy.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. The graveside service will directly follow the funeral service at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

