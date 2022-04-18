Baby Riften Maverick McClane, Rocky Top

Riften Maverick McClane, age 6 weeks of Rocky Top, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Riften was born on March 3, 2022, to parents Jeffrey Allen and Carrie Catherine McClane.

Survivors Include:

Parents Jeffrey Allen McClane and Carrie Catherine McClane of Rocky Top

Brothers Renly McClane, Cameron Foust, and Landon Foust

Grandparents Patrick and Syrenna Neland of Briceville

Gregory and Sandra Holler of York, PA

Jeffrey and Jenn McClane of York, PA

Great Grandpa Arnold Bunch of Rocky Top

And many aunts, uncles, and cousins

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Rutherford officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

