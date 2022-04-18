Baby Riften Maverick McClane, Rocky Top

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Riften Maverick McClane, age 6 weeks of Rocky Top, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Riften was born on March 3, 2022, to parents Jeffrey Allen and Carrie Catherine McClane. 

Survivors Include:

Parents  Jeffrey Allen McClane and Carrie Catherine McClane of Rocky Top

Brothers   Renly McClane, Cameron Foust, and Landon Foust

Grandparents   Patrick and Syrenna Neland of Briceville 

                         Gregory and Sandra Holler of York, PA

                         Jeffrey and Jenn McClane of York, PA

Great Grandpa   Arnold Bunch of Rocky Top

And many aunts, uncles, and cousins

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Rutherford officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Riften Maverick McClane, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Mike Gooch, Kingston

Mike Gooch, age, 70 of Kingston, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mike’s journey …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: