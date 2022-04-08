Arthur Lee Manis, Wartburg

Arthur Lee Manis, born February 20, 1967, passed away April 7, 2022, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Manis; father, Chester Manis.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paige Manis; sons, Brad Manis and significant other Bell Borez, Fate (Shanda) Manis, Dustin Manis, Johnathan Manis and fiancé, Kayla Potter; daughters, Lindsey Mitchell and Heather Manis; grandchildren, Mikayla Yaudes, Abby Manis, Lucy Manis, Aubree Smith, Jasmine Potter, Nathaniel Potter, September Hitchcock, Kensley Hitchcock, Saryeah Mitchell, and Kaylani Benford; brother, Allen (Gaylan) Manis; sister, Betty Moore.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mossy Grove Baptist Church in Harriman from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with the funeral at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. David Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossy Grove Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Arthur Lee Manis.

