Anna Rae Shipley, Rocky Top

Anna Rae Shipley, age 90 of Rocky Top passed away on April 18, 2022. She was born November 10, 1931, in Rocky Top, TN to the late Glen and Flora Baird Duff. Anna was a fierce lover of Jesus, her family, and her church family. She was a caregiver and beloved by all who met her. Anna retired from Y-12 in the administration department. In addition to her parents, Anna is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Shipley, Jr., and grandsons, Joshua Campbell and Aaron Ware.

Survivors include son, Richard Ware & wife Marsha, daughter, Judy Skeens & husband Don, Stepson, Rick Shipley & wife Kathy, stepdaughter, Susan Large, grandchildren, Jared Ware, Ann Fox & husband John, Derrick Payne, Alisha Grave & husband Kirk, Brian Shipley & wife Merry, Shane Wells and also 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

