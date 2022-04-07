Anna Lee Sorrels, Kingston

Anna Lee Sorrels, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home in her husband’s arms. She was born June 5, 1973, in Dayton and lived most of her life in Rhea County. She was of the Baptist faith. Anna received her Associates degree in American Sign Language from Chattanooga State University. She was a great photographer and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She treasured time spent with her daddy and getting together with family and friends. Anna was a free spirit and never met a stranger. She enjoyed watching movies with her husband. Preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Morrison and Virginia Ruth Wofford.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband​​

Bryan Ray Sorrels of Kingston

Daughter

​​​Alex Owenby of Charleston

Sons​​​​

Anthony Rogers of Cleveland

​​​​Chase Gordon of Cleveland

Grandchildren​​​

Scarlet, Liam, Noah, and Adam Owenby

​​​​Serenity, Aiden, and Ivan Rogers

Mother & Step-father​​

Debbie & Carey Fite of Evensville

Father & Step-mother

​​Steve & Brenda Eberhardt of Kingston

Brother​​​

Aaron “Pookie” Eberhardt & wife, Tiffany of East Ridge

Step-brother

​​​Cliff Fite & wife, Melissa of Chattanooga

Step-sister​​​

Caren Burns & husband, Ryan of Signal Mountain

Nephew​​

​Jacob Barnes of Red Bank

Step-nieces & nephews​

Andrew & Ashlin Fite, Lucianne & Gavin Burns

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law​

Deena & Tim Hendricks of Knoxville

Father-in-law​​

​​Bill Sorrels & Lisa of Shady Cove, Oregon

Brother-in-law​​​​

Greg Sorrels & wife, Jenna of Gilbert, Arizona

Sister-in-law​​​​

Meagan Serna & husband, Eric of White City, Oregon

Special Friends​​​

Alisha Reed & Dexter, Sandra Richardson

Numerous friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and co-workers

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Mark S. Way officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

