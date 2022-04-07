Anna Lee Sorrels, Kingston

Anna Lee Sorrels, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home in her husband’s arms. She was born June 5, 1973, in Dayton and lived most of her life in Rhea County. She was of the Baptist faith. Anna received her Associates degree in American Sign Language from Chattanooga State University. She was a great photographer and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She treasured time spent with her daddy and getting together with family and friends. Anna was a free spirit and never met a stranger. She enjoyed watching movies with her husband. Preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Morrison and Virginia Ruth Wofford.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband
Bryan Ray Sorrels of Kingston
Daughter
Alex Owenby of Charleston
Sons
Anthony Rogers of Cleveland
Chase Gordon of Cleveland
Grandchildren
Scarlet, Liam, Noah, and Adam Owenby
Serenity, Aiden, and Ivan Rogers
Mother & Step-father
Debbie & Carey Fite of Evensville
Father & Step-mother
Steve & Brenda Eberhardt of Kingston
Brother
Aaron “Pookie” Eberhardt & wife, Tiffany of East Ridge
Step-brother
Cliff Fite & wife, Melissa of Chattanooga
Step-sister
Caren Burns & husband, Ryan of Signal Mountain
Nephew
Jacob Barnes of Red Bank
Step-nieces & nephews
Andrew & Ashlin Fite, Lucianne & Gavin Burns
Mother-in-law & Father-in-law
Deena & Tim Hendricks of Knoxville
Father-in-law
Bill Sorrels & Lisa of Shady Cove, Oregon
Brother-in-law
Greg Sorrels & wife, Jenna of Gilbert, Arizona
Sister-in-law
Meagan Serna & husband, Eric of White City, Oregon
Special Friends
Alisha Reed & Dexter, Sandra Richardson
Numerous friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and co-workers
The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Mark S. Way officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.
