Algia Bryant Nichols, Harriman

Mrs. Algia Bryant Nichols, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was a member of Faith Primitive Baptist Church in Harriman, formerly a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church and Poplar Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband: Elder Walter C. Nichols.

Two sons: Keith and Kenny Nichols.

Her daughter: Mary Lou Nichols.

Brothers: William Bryant and Franklin Bryant.

Sister: Alice Bryant Cook.

She is survived by her very special friend of 20 years: R.L. Lawson.

Her son: Danny Nichols.

Two daughters-in-law: Carmen Nichols and Shelia Nichols.

Her grandchildren: Kerrie Smith, Walter “Bo” Nichols, Kristy Oran, Justin Nichols, Shane Chuvalas, Shelli Nichols Hord, and Emily Nichols.

11 Great Grandchildren.

A special thank you to her caregivers: Teresa Ruppe Shepard and Vivian Thomas.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Elder Bill Brown and Bro. David Bailey officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Algia Nichols.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Algia, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

