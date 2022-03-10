Oak Ridge – The Winter Farmers’ Market will be open on a 1-hour delay Saturday, March 12, to give farmers more time to travel long distances to market safely. The market will be open 10 a.m. to noon, in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge.
Market-To-Go, the market’s online program, will offer curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to Noon, one hour later than usual. Home deliveries will be made after that. Customers must order ahead (by Thursday) for those services each Saturday. For more information visit www.GrowOakRidge.org.
Winter Farmers’ Market open on a 1-hour delay Saturday
Oak Ridge – The Winter Farmers’ Market will be open on a 1-hour delay Saturday, March 12, to give farmers more time to travel long distances to market safely. The market will be open 10 a.m. to noon, in the gym at St. Mary’s School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge.