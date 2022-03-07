Winnon Stanley Young, Rocky Top

Winnon Stanley Young, age 74, of Rocky Top, TN, passed away on March 2, 2022, unexpectedly and safely doing what he loved, driving his truck. He was born in Anderson County, TN on June 16, 1947, to the late Kenneth Howard Young Sr and Beulah Carden Young. He enjoyed singing, joking, caring for his wife, kids, grandkids, friends, and family. He also enjoyed work, driving his truck, and his Food Lion family. He was a truly happy and blessed man and we were so blessed to have him. Winnon is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: James Ray Young and Docie Wilson Young, William Carden and Ida Foust Carden, sister: Doris Ann Sprankle, brother: Kenneth Howard Young Jr.

Survived by wife of 54 years: JoAnn McCoy Young

Son: Billy Young

Adopted Son: Mark McCoy

Jeff Hill

Daughters: Angie and Eric Metcalf

Heather Young

Adopted Daughter: Rhiannon York

Grandchildren: Tyler Young, Logan Young, Emilee Metcalf

Great Grandchild: Harley Young

Brothers: Jimmy and Sue Young

David and Carol Young

Sisters: Wilma Ellis

Elizabeth (Betty) McClain

His Food Lion Family and a host of special nieces and nephews

Visitation: 5-7 PM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN with the funeral service to start at 7 PM.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

