Winnon Stanley Young, Rocky Top

Winnon Stanley Young, age 74, of Rocky Top, TN, passed away on March 2, 2022, unexpectedly and safely doing what he loved, driving his truck. He was born in Anderson County, TN on June 16, 1947, to the late Kenneth Howard Young Sr and Beulah Carden Young. He enjoyed singing, joking, caring for his wife, kids, grandkids, friends, and family. He also enjoyed work, driving his truck, and his Food Lion family. He was a truly happy and blessed man and we were so blessed to have him. Winnon is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: James Ray Young and Docie Wilson Young, William Carden and Ida Foust Carden, sister: Doris Ann Sprankle, brother: Kenneth Howard Young Jr.
Survived by wife of 54 years: JoAnn McCoy Young
Son: Billy Young
Adopted Son: Mark McCoy
Jeff Hill
Daughters: Angie and Eric Metcalf
Heather Young
Adopted Daughter: Rhiannon York
Grandchildren: Tyler Young, Logan Young, Emilee Metcalf
Great Grandchild: Harley Young
Brothers: Jimmy and Sue Young
David and Carol Young
Sisters: Wilma Ellis
Elizabeth (Betty) McClain
His Food Lion Family and a host of special nieces and nephews
Visitation: 5-7 PM, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN with the funeral service to start at 7 PM.
Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.
