Willie Ruben Smithers (Bill), Tennessee

Willie Ruben Smithers (Bill) of Tennessee, 77, went home to be with the Lord, on March 2, 2022, at his home in Sunbright Tennessee.

Mr. Smithers was born October 31, 1944, in Robbins, TN to Willie and Thelma Smithers. He was of the Church of God faith. He will be best remembered for his love for farming and his horses.

Mr. Smithers (Bill) is survived by his sisters, Judy(Kenny) Hughett, Lois(Ricky) Hutson, five children, Greg (Debbie) Smithers, Tim(Dianna) Smithers, Jodi Long, Scott(Lori)Smithers, William(Rachael) Smithers, 6 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Mr. Smithers (Bill) is proceeded in death by his father, Willie Smithers, mother, Thelma Smithers, sister, Mary Pauline Carroll, brother-in-law, Martin Carroll, niece, April Hutson.

Services will be held at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg TN, on March 4, 2022. The family will welcome visitors from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside service will be immediately following the funeral at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery, in Robbins TN.

Mr. Smithers (Bill) will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Willie Ruben Smithers.

