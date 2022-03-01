William Michael “Mike” Rea Sr, Murfreesboro

Mr. William Michael “Mike” Rea, Sr., age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Buford Winston and Mabra Jacquelyn Burns Rea. Mr. Rea was a 1969 graduate of Oak Ridge High School where he played on the football team. He worked in construction safety at the DOL Oak Ridge Complex for over 20 years and in general construction safety throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida for over 20 years. Mr. Rea grew up working near the water and enjoyed the outdoors fishing, boating, and camping throughout his life. Once his grandchildren came along, they were the light of his world.

Mr. Rea is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirlene Rea; son, William Michael “Mick” Rea, Jr. and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Cooper and Wyatt; and sister, Linda Ann Rhodey and her husband Arch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Angela Michelle Rea, and a sister, Kim Lowe.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at LifePoint Riverdale Campus. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 3:00 pm at LifePoint Riverdale Campus. Please wear something casual and colorful as Mike’s life is celebrated.

