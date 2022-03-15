William Gus Nicholson, 67

William Gus Nicholson was born on March 24th, 1954, to Isaac and Trella Nicholson. He passed away peacefully with caregivers by his side on Sunday, March 13th, 2022. William lived at a group home at the Michael Dunn Center. He was an avid Kiss fan and loved going out to eat with friends. He had a witty sense of humor and loved to joke around with friends and caregivers. He leaves behind two special friends and will be greatly missed by the Michael Dunn Community.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, March 17th, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary for a visitation service. A private interment will take place at a later time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of William Gus Nicholson.

