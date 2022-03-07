Wanda Sue Lewis, Spring City

Mrs. Wanda Sue Lewis, age 73 of Spring City, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1948, in Spring City, TN. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, and enjoyed taking care of others. She is preceded in death by her husband: Charles Lewis; Parents: Arthur Woody & Anna Maude Knox Woody; Siblings: Charlie B. Woody, Clarence Woody, Herbert C. Woody, Leonard C. Woody, Eugene Woody, Glenn Woody, Betty Joe Kerley, Joe Lee Woody, Edna J. Woody, Larry Edward Woody, Burchard Woody, Dianne Powers, and James Allen Woody. She is survived by:

Children: Charlie Lewis

Ricky Lewis (Tammy)

Grandchildren: April Cramer (Jon) & Amy Lewis

Great Grandchildren: Layla Cramer & Josslyn Cramer

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Pastor Bob Hurd officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery in Rhea County. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Wanda Sue Lewis.

