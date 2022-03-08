Wanda Mason Podeweltz, 89

Wanda Mason Podeweltz. age 89, passed away, on March 5th, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born December 31, 1932, in Colbert County Alabama. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1951 and worked at Y-12 for twelve years after graduation. Wanda lived in Chattanooga for 30 years, where she worked for Combustion Engineering as an Administrative Assistant, followed by a career with the Chamber of Commerce in Chattanooga where she retired. Wanda was a terrific cook and had a wonderful sense of humor. She is much loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed by everyone, especially her lap dog, Tootsie.

Wanda was preceded in death by parents, Bill & Laura Mason; husband Carl Podeweltz; son, Steve Livesey; and brother, Larry Mason and his wife, Janet.

Survivors include sister, Kay Hamrick; brother, Joe Mason, and wife, Ann; granddaughter, Jackie Livesey, great-grandson, Gavin Livesey; great-granddaughter, Iolani Livesey-Lum; nieces and nephews, Patty Rowan, Lynn Hamrick, Guy Hamrick, Larry Hamrick, Selena Sinclair, Kevin Mason, Robert Mason, BJ Mason, and many other much-loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kern Memorial Methodist Church for the Ukraine Relief Fund.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Monday, March 14, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Jim Bailes officiating. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

