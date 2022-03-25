Walter Theodore Scarborough II, 53, passed away on March 22, 2022, with his beautiful wife and loving children by his side, following a heart attack.

Walter was born to Walter T. & Reva Scarborough in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on August 1, 1968. Trailing behind four older sisters, he would definitely become “everyone’s favorite”. While in high school Walter met the absolute love of his life, Nicole Siler. A simple country girl Walter saw walking out of a gas station in his hometown of Oliver Springs. To which, upon seeing her, leaned over and told his friend, he would marry that girl someday. Holding true to that promise, Walter and Nicole were married on October 2, 1987.

After Walter graduated from Oliver Springs High School, he would serve twenty years in the United States Army. During that time, Walter would give everything of himself to ensure the safety and wellbeing of his country and soldiers. Being there for them in ways he didn’t have to be, but was simply because of the kind of man he was raised to be. Teaching them what leadership really is, what compassion, understanding, and pure strength looked like. After completing a distinguished military career in 2018, Walter would relocate to Crossville, Tennessee, where he and his family embarked on their dream – Pumpkin Tree Farm.

Walter’s deep love of country took second place to his love and devotion to family. His bedrock commitment to family was not only an example to emulate, it was a source of assurance and comfort to all. Walter’s calm, quiet-spoken nature was interlaced with a keen sense of humor, and he was a bit of a prankster. His love of life would encompass motorcycling, creating works of art in his woodshop, like his father before him, driving his tractor like it was a race car, 4th of July celebrations that rival the nearest municipality, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Time with Walter often included his gentle unobtrusive way of passing along his knowledge and experience, like teaching others how to fish, or how to wield a chainsaw like a seasoned lumberjack or operate the lathe. Walter was skilled at combining his own weaknesses with that of others in order to achieve a successful outcome no matter how insignificant the task might be, like joining shaky hands with his mothers in order to decorate a gingerbread house at Christmas.

Without reservation or hesitation, Walter gave of himself. He would unflinchingly press pause on any other concerns in order to attend to his family. Even putting his plans on hold to take his grandbaby daughter girl, Emma Silly Head, on a “crazy ride” around their farm. Walter truly possessed the heart of a warrior, giving all that he could for the benefit of others. His natural tendency was to embrace strangers with full inclusion, as if he had known them all his life.

Walter was predeceased by his father Walter T. Scarborough. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Nicole Siler Scarborough, son Cody Scarborough, daughter Alexandra Scarborough, and granddaughter Emma Scarborough. He leaves behind his mother, Reva S. Scarborough, and sisters: Carolyn LaDue, Diana Crabtree, Teddi Dison, and Debbi Fetty, as well as a host of family and friends that would dwarf a battalion.

Receiving of friends will be held at Premier Sharp Funeral Home at 209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, Tennessee, on March 25, 2022, from 5-7 PM. A funeral service will be held on March 26, 2022, at 11 AM at Orchard View Baptist Church, 111 Orchard View Road, Oliver Springs, Tennessee, with Reverend Michael Fetty officiating. A graveside will follow at the church cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make memorial donations to any Veteran organization.

