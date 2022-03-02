Virginia Collene Ward, Rockwood

Virginia Collene Ward Age 89 of Rockwood TN, entered into rest on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at NHC Sparta due to COVID-19. The Daughter of Tyler and Maxine Poole of Emory Gap. She attended Emory Gap Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bridge. She was Preceded in death by her Husband George and Daughter Diane.

She is survived by Two Children George and Karen,
3 grandchildren
2 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at Roane Memorial Gardens on March 2, 2022, at 3:00 pm with Pastor Robert Laymance Officiating. The Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman will be serving the Ward Family.

